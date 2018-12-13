It’s official: Bob Dylan and Neil Young WILL play Kilkenny in 2019

Bob Dylan and Neil Young are playing Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, in 2019.

The long-rumoured show was made official on Thursday morning.

Tickets for the double header go on sale this coming Monday from usual outlets.

For the first time, the pair are co-headlining a festival run next June including stops in Germany (10 July) and London (12 July).

Kilkenny’s GAA headquarters welcome the Dylan and Young on Sunday 14 July.

While Dylan has graced Nowlan Park previously under the Smithwick’s Source gigs in 2001 and 2006, it will be a first for Neil Young.

Negotiations have reportedly been taking place for the last six months.

The last major show at Nowlan Park was Rod Stewart in 2016, with Bruce Springsteen playing two consecutive shows at the grounds in 2013 for his Wrecking Ball Weekender.

Full details will be announced shortly.