It’s open air cinema night at the Carlow Arts Festival

The Carlow Arts Festival continues today.

The first live and in-person event launched on Thursday and finishes tomorrow.

There’s a full programme of events on with many of them free.

festival Director Benjamin Perchet says the open-air cinema night is tonight and it might be a bit of a sing-along:

The movie will be screened behind Carlow College at 9.30pm | Open-Air Cinema with Annie the chosen move and Tickets cost €6.50 in advance from their website or €8.50 if purchased at the door tonight.