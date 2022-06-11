KCLR News

It’s open air cinema night at the Carlow Arts Festival

'Annie' is the chosen movie for tonight's screening

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart11/06/2022
Carlow Arts Festival 2022
The Carlow Arts Festival continues today.

The first live and in-person event launched on Thursday and finishes tomorrow.

There’s a full programme of events on with many of them free.

festival Director Benjamin Perchet says the open-air cinema night is tonight and it might be a bit of a sing-along:
The movie will be screened behind Carlow College at 9.30pm | Open-Air Cinema with Annie the chosen move and Tickets cost €6.50 in advance from their website or €8.50 if purchased at the door tonight.

