It’s open air cinema night at the Carlow Arts Festival
'Annie' is the chosen movie for tonight's screening
The Carlow Arts Festival continues today.
The first live and in-person event launched on Thursday and finishes tomorrow.
There’s a full programme of events on with many of them free.
festival Director Benjamin Perchet says the open-air cinema night is tonight and it might be a bit of a sing-along:
The movie will be screened behind Carlow College at 9.30pm | Open-Air Cinema with Annie the chosen move and Tickets cost €6.50 in advance from their website or €8.50 if purchased at the door tonight.