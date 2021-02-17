“It’s really important we can get this legislation passed” says Carlow Kilkenny TD

New legislation will go before the Dáil later aimed at giving adopted people access to their birth records.

Sinn Fein’s Civil Registration Amendment Bill would provide them with a legal right to a copy of their birth cert.

The party’s spokesperson on children, Kathleen Funchion, is calling on all TDs to give it their support.

The Carlow Kilkenny Deputy says it’s an important first step for adopted people, noting “We have many people, I suppose maybe of an older generation at this stage, that actually don’t even know exactly when their correct birthday is and obviously for a lot of people who would have maybe been born into the Mother and Baby institutions were subsequently adopted, it’s caused huge distress to them so it’s really important that we can get this legislation passed”.