KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Jack and Jill pay tribute to ‘brave’ and ‘kind’ founder Jonathan Irwin who helped so many across Carlow and Kilkenny

He was aged 82

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace11/12/2023
Image: Jonathan Irwin, @JackandJillCF on X

Tributes are being paid to Jonathan Irwin who has died.

The announcement was made online yesterday (Sunday) by the children’s charity he founded, Jack and Jill:

Stay tuned to the KCLR Daily for local tributes to him.

Meanwhile, often interviewed on KCLR you can listen to his last chat with our Sue Nunn here:

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace11/12/2023