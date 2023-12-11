Jack and Jill pay tribute to ‘brave’ and ‘kind’ founder Jonathan Irwin who helped so many across Carlow and Kilkenny

Tributes are being paid to Jonathan Irwin who has died.

The announcement was made online yesterday (Sunday) by the children’s charity he founded, Jack and Jill:

Jonathan Irwin, RIP 21 June 1941 – 10 December 2023 We are very sad to announce the death of Jonathan Irwin, our wonderful brave and kind Founder of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, who passed away this morning, after a short illness. May He Rest in Peace🧡 pic.twitter.com/Zi6NXyYSCy — The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation (@JackandJillCF) December 10, 2023

Stay tuned to the KCLR Daily for local tributes to him.

Meanwhile, often interviewed on KCLR you can listen to his last chat with our Sue Nunn here: