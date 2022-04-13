Jewellery and cash taken in burglary from house in Callan/Windgap area of Co Kilkenny earlier today

If you were in the Callan and WIndgap area this (Wednesday) morning and noticed anything suspicious, gardaí want to hear from you.

It follows reports of a burglary between 8:30am and 9:20am.

Jewellery and cash were among the items taken.

Gardaí say people of the area are very good to watch out for each other and somebody may have noticed something out of the ordinary.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Callan Garda Station.