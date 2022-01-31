Jewellery and coins among items taken in weekend burglaries in Callan and Johnstown, Co Kilkenny as well as Hacketstown, Co Carlow

Four recent local burglaries are under investigation by gardaí.

All happened between Friday and Sunday (28th and 30th January).

Sometime between 3 and 6pm on Friday a rear window was forced open at a house in the Great Oak area of Callan. A small number of coins were taken after the home was ransacked.

A watch was taken from a premises on Main Street in Johnstown on the same day between 5:30am and 7:15pm after a rear patio door was smashed.

On Saturday between 4 and 5pm, a black jewellery box and a wide gold bangle were taken from a bedroom of a house in Galvin’s Bridge, Hacketstown.

Then, at nearby Slate Row, rooms were disturbed at a house after a window to the rear was forced open between 4pm Saturday and lunchtime Sunday.

Anybody with information is asked to contact their local garda station.