Jewellery taken during break-in yesterday (Thursday) at a house in Castlecomer, Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating

Various items of jewellery are missing after a break-in at a house in Castlecomer yesterday (Thursday, 19th May).

Between 11am and 11:30am the home in the Kiltown area was accessed via a window at its rear which was forced open.

A navy padded jewellery box and the pieces it contained were taken.

Gardaí are investigating the burglary and are calling on anybody with information to contact any garda station.

 

