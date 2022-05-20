Jewellery taken during break-in yesterday (Thursday) at a house in Castlecomer, Kilkenny

Various items of jewellery are missing after a break-in at a house in Castlecomer yesterday (Thursday, 19th May).

Between 11am and 11:30am the home in the Kiltown area was accessed via a window at its rear which was forced open.

A navy padded jewellery box and the pieces it contained were taken.

Gardaí are investigating the burglary and are calling on anybody with information to contact any garda station.