Jennifer Murnane O’Connor ‘honoured’ to be considered potential candidate for Junior Minister job

Carlow Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O’Conner says she’s honoured to be named as a potential replacement for Robert Troy as a Minister of State.

Cabinet returns tomorrow and it’s expected that filling the junior ministerial vacancy is high on the agenda.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor has been mentioned as possible candidate to be the next Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation.

Former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary is though to be one of the favourites for the job as his career is being rehabilitated since the ‘Golfgate’ controversy.

Fianna Fail backbencher James Lawless is also considered a frontrunner – the Kildare TD is a qualified barrister and currently the Chair of the Oireachtas Justice Committee

Deputy Murnane O’Connor’s been telling KCLR Live that she’s delighted to be considered: “it’s great that my named is being mentioned. I know that there is a few of us in the pot but it’s nice to be in the pot, and there’s others in it with me.”

She says: “It’s a great honour to even have my name being brought to the forefront of people who could be a Junior Minister.”