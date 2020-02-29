Job vacancies in Kilkenny City Fire Station

The local fire service are appealing for new recruits in Kilkenny City fire station. The available positions are all part-time and paid retained roles.

Application forms for the position can be found on the Kilkenny County Council website, under their jobs section.

While they are looking for “ordinary people” who are up for a challenge, only applicants residing and working within a reasonable distance of the city’s fire station will be considered.

Frank Dunne, the Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer in Kilkenny, has told KCLR that there are many advantages to working with them for whoever meets the criteria.