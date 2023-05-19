Jobs boost for Clonmel, Tipperary in €80million Boston Scientific investment

Co Tipperary’s to get a jobs boost with over 400 new positions due.

It’s part of a €80million investment by Boston Scientific in its Clonmel plant.

The firm is a quarter of a century there and says the funding, which is supported by the IDA, will see the expansion of its office and manufacturing space.

The new roles are set to come on stream over the next few years with the benefits set to have a wider reach across surrounding counties.