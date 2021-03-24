Jobs boost for Kildare with 1,600 new positions announced in Intel

A US multi-national is creating 1,600 new jobs in Co Kildare.

Intel is to bring the roles on stream in Leixlip, where it’s building a new microchip manufacturing facility.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the ‘ambitious expansion’ is ‘great news’ with 5,000 construction jobs also being created.

Allan Shine, the chief executive of Kildare Chamber of Commerce, says Intel is already a big employer in the region.

