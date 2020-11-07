Joe Biden & Kamala Harris congratulated by Irish leaders

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin says Joe Biden’s been a “stalwart friend and supporter of Ireland” as he congratulated him on his victory.

President Micheal D Higgins has also wished the president-elect and his running mate Kamala Harris his best wishes.

He wants Ireland and America to work together to rebuild trust in “institutions of national and international solidarity and cooperation”.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald says Joe Biden’s stated commitment to the Good Friday Agreement is welcome.

It’s after Joe Biden won enough electoral college votes (273) to become the next President of the White House.

The Democrat’s tweeted he’s honoured to have been chosen to lead the US.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

But Donald Trump’s vowed to launch legal action in a number of states, repeatedly making unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

In a press conference in Philadelphia, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani says this legal action is imminent noting “These lawsuits will be brought starting on Monday but the first time it was discovered was here in Pennsylvania just a couple of days ago”.