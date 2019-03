The former TD John Browne will be laid to rest in Carlow later today.

The former Fine Gael councillor and Senator and served the people of Carlow Kilkenny in Daíl Eireann from 1989 to 2002.

He died on Wednesday at the age of 82.

The funeral is on at 2pm this afternoon at St Mary’s Church Benekerry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.