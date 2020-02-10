John McGuinness elected on sixth count as Carlow-Kilkenny adjourns to Monday

Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness, sitting TD, has been re-elected to the Dáil following the sixth count for Carlow-Kilkenny.

He joins Kathleen Funchion who topped the poll in the first count, McGuinness collecting 12,612 votes including his 10,558 first preference votes.

The former chair of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee needed to wait until the distribution of Fine Gael’s Patrick O’Neill’s 4,186 votes to ensure his seat.

John McGuiness has been elected, his surplus will not be distributed. Instead, the distribution of Adrienne Wallace's votes (4,823) will commence at 10am Monday. #GE2020 #cwkk pic.twitter.com/bc3Eh5qlrP — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) February 10, 2020

From O’Neill, he garnered a further 411 votes, ensuring his return to Leinster House.

John Paul Phelan was the biggest benefactor, collecting 2,454 further votes with party colleague Pat Deering picking up 575.

Ahead of the count, the returning officer for Carlow-Kilkenny had announced the sixth count would be the last for the evening with counting adjourned to 10am on Monday.

Our live coverage on air and online will resume just before 10am.