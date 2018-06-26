John Paul Phelan reveals plans for a new approach to register of electors in future

A new approach to add to or amend the register of electors could be on the way.

At the moment there are 23 application forms to get on the register or to change details. There’s a plan to introduce one form which will be available in hard copy & online with a secure single identifier, for example an individual’s Personal Public Service number.

The process is set to begin after the upcoming Presidential Election & referendums on blasphemy & a woman’s place in the home & could take two to three years to implement.

Speaking on The Way It Is on KCLR Minister John Paul Phelan says it could mean an end to duplication and the situation where people are removed from the register for no good reason.