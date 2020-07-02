John Paul Phelan says Deputy Whip job would have given him no real influence

John Paul Phelan says a Deputy Whip job would only have prevented him from properly representing the people of Carlow Kilkenny.

The local TD has been explaining why he turned down a role as Deputy Chief Whip of the Fine Gael Party.

He had hoped to be reappointed to his role as Minister for State.

Deputy Phelan says the job would have given him no real influence in the government.

“I suppose the job I have to do for the next few years is represent the people of Carlow Kilkenny as best as I can, but giving myself an extra few bob to ensure there’s sufficient quorum in the Dáil for debates on a Thursday doesn’t really do anything for my role as a local TD” he explained on KCLR Live. “It would benefit me personally, financially, but it’s not a role in the government. I want to leave people in no doubt that I certainly wouldn’t have turned down a role in the government if it was offered, but that wasn’t the case yesterday.”