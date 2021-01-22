KCLR News
Johnson: UK Covid-19 variant could be more lethal
Evidence that new strain first found in UK could be killing more people
The British Prime Minister admits there’s worrying data that the UK variant of the coronavirus could be more lethal.
Stats suggest the virus in Britain is not spreading as much, with the “R” or reproduction number now between nought-point-eight and one.
1-thousand 401 people in the UK who’d tested positive have died in the last 24 hours.
Boris Johnson says the new UK strain may cause more deaths.