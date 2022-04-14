Journey time between Thomastown and Bennettsbridge returning to normal with Killarney Bridge works to finish today

Journey time between Thomastown and Bennettsbridge is returning to normal.

Works on Killarney Bridge are set to be completed today (Thursday, 14th April).

A stop / go system’s been in place on the stretch while repairs took place on a wall that had collapsed on the approach before Christmas. (More here and here).

That had followed a period of enhancement of safety features for drivers on the structure.

Councillors at Wednesday evening’s Callan Thomastown Municipal District meeting welcomed the update from Area Engineer Declan Murphy with Cllr Deirdre Cullen thanking council staff for their work and motorists for ther patience.