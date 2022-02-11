Works set to start on collapsed wall at Killarney Bridge between Thomastown and Bennettsbridge in Co Kilkenny

Works look set to proceed on Killarney Bridge.

A stop-go system’s been in place on either side of the structure which spans a rail track and lies between Bennettsbridge and Thomastown since late last year following the partial collapse of a wall on the approach.

Contractor Cumnor Construction Ltd’s been appointed to carry out the repairs with works set to begin next Wednesday.

They’re set to meet with representatives of Kilkenny County Council and Irish Rail on site today (Friday) and that’s something Cllr Deirdre Cullen’s welcoming; “The public has been very, very patient and particularly when they didn’t see workers on site there over the Christmas, they’ve had the stop-go system – this was necessary of course to protect the integrity of that part of the road on the left-hand side from the approach from Thomastown and the stability of the road so we thank motorists who were using that road regularly for their patience”.

She adds “It’s welcome to see that works now will commence next Wednesday and substantial safety improvements had previously been made to the bridge last year which have been incredibly successful, so you’ve the chevron LED lights and the anti-skid etc so look it this was unforeseen and you know one of those things but those safety works will be happening next Wednesday, there will continue to be a stop-go system in place until those works are completed”.