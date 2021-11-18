KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Works on repair of Killarney Bridge in Co Kilkenny set to continue for weeks

Irish Rail structural engineers have visited the site

Works to repair the Killarney Bridge near Thomastown won’t be finished for several weeks at least.

A part of the wall approaching the bridge has collapsed.

The road is down to one lane of traffic at that spot, with stop-and-go temporary lights in place.

And local Cllr Deirdre Cullen says drivers should be aware that it could be like that for a considerable length of time after Irish Rail structural engineers came to view it.

Listen to her conversation with KCLR News’ Domhnall Doyle here:

