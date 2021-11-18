Works on repair of Killarney Bridge in Co Kilkenny set to continue for weeks

Works to repair the Killarney Bridge near Thomastown won’t be finished for several weeks at least.

A part of the wall approaching the bridge has collapsed.

The road is down to one lane of traffic at that spot, with stop-and-go temporary lights in place.

And local Cllr Deirdre Cullen says drivers should be aware that it could be like that for a considerable length of time after Irish Rail structural engineers came to view it.

