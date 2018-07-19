Judgement day draws nearer for Inistioge

Judgement day is getting close for the picturesque village of Inistioge.

It’s welcomed film directors and world renowned actors over the years but tomorrow a team of international judges will arrive to assess the hard work that’s been happening for the Entente Florale competition.

Along with Dungarven in Waterford they are representing Ireland in the event which aims to present a greener and more pleasant environment.

Frank Sullivan’s chairs the local steering group and has been telling KCLR News he & his committee haven’t had much of a chance to admire the work they’ve been doing: