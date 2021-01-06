Shop Carlow Kilkenny
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Judging gets underway at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition this morning

Six local schools from across Carlow and Kilkenny are taking part

Photo of Shauna McHugh Shauna McHugh Send an email 06/01/2021
Stand 4309. Pictured at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2020 is Leah Shaw, 6th year Our Lady's Bower, Westmeath. Leah's project is titled Citrus Peels - The Answer to Global Drought. Iain White - Fennell Photography.

More than 1,000 students from across the country- including six local schools- are taking part in the first ever virtual BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

In its 57th year, the event has just launched and runs from today until Friday.

Presentation College Carlow will be hoping to impress with their project on ‘Understanding the positive effects of Lockdown’.

While there’s huge variety from students across Kilkenny this year, with Colaiste Pobal Osraí, Loreto Secondary School, St Kieran’s College, Castlecomer Community School and CBS Secondary School all presenting their own exhibits.

There are over 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers- with the overall winner presented with a cheque for 7,500 euro.

The opening ceremony will be available to view from 1pm on the BT website and on Facebook.

 

Photo of Shauna McHugh Shauna McHugh Send an email 06/01/2021