Judging gets underway at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition this morning

More than 1,000 students from across the country- including six local schools- are taking part in the first ever virtual BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

In its 57th year, the event has just launched and runs from today until Friday.

Presentation College Carlow will be hoping to impress with their project on ‘Understanding the positive effects of Lockdown’.

While there’s huge variety from students across Kilkenny this year, with Colaiste Pobal Osraí, Loreto Secondary School, St Kieran’s College, Castlecomer Community School and CBS Secondary School all presenting their own exhibits.

There are over 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers- with the overall winner presented with a cheque for 7,500 euro.

The opening ceremony will be available to view from 1pm on the BT website and on Facebook.