June kicks off with hottest temperatures of the year in Carlow and Kilkenny

June got off to a sizzling start in Carlow and Kilkenny yesterday with the hottest temperatures so far this year recorded.

The mercury hit 25.7 degrees in Kilkenny city according to Kilkenny weather dot com and 26.7 degrees in Tullow according to Carlow weather dot com.

There’s more of it forecast for today before a change sets in from tomorrow.

According to Carlow Weather on Facebook “It will be another very warm day today (Tuesday) and could hit 27c again with sunny spells everywhere to start with.

Cloud will increase in the West and North in afternoon and move across the country. Some light showers will cross the country too but won’t amount to much.

It will then be a sharp and sudden drop Wednesday with a much cooler spell of weather for a few days at least.

There may be some showers but again they won’t amount to much and mainly in the East. Very breezy also and feeling much fresher in that very strong breeze.

Thursday and Friday will continue much cooler with temps struggling to get above 17c and feeling less in wind, some light passing showers.

Beyond Friday is uncertain but at present it looks to stay cooler with odd light shower”.