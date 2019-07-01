June trolley figures for Kilkenny hospital down nearly 70% on 2018

St Luke’s Hospital had some of the lowest trolley figures in the country for the month of June.

There’s been a drop of nearly 70% compared to last year according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

During June of 2018 there were 232 patients recorded as being without a bed in the local hospital.

However, this year that’s dropped to 74 people on trolleys – among the lowest figures in the country.

Apart from the children’s hospitals, just four other places had fewer patients without beds – Ennis, Nenagh, Drogheda, and Navan.

For St Luke’s this is the best the overcrowding situation has been since 2014.

The figures peaked two years ago, in 2017, at 255.