Junior Agriculture Minister launches new Carlow and Kilkenny radio series on trees
There’s been huge improvements in issuing licences for felling forestry according to the Junior Agriculture Minister.
We’re in the middle of a timber shortage in the construction industry which has increasingly lead to rising costs.
But there’s a huge backlog in the granting of licences from the Dept of Agriculture for harvesting timber in Ireland.
Minister Pippa Hackett has launched a new ”Trees: from seed to sawdust” series on KCLR.
She says she’s been trying to steamline the system and stepped things up:
Meanwhile, hear the first instalment of ‘Trees: from seed to sawdust’ here: