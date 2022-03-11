Jury begins deliberations in trial of man accused of murdering Kilkenny pensioner

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a pensioner in her home in Kilkenny has begun its deliberations.

The body of 71-year-old Anne Butler was found in her living room on March 25th 2020 – five days after she’s believed to have been killed.

Trevor Rowe, of Abbey Street, Kilkenny, accepts responsibility for Anne Butler’s death, but claims he was too intoxicated to form the required murderous intent.

His barrister has urged the jurors to acquit him of murder in favour of the alternative verdict – not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Mr Rowe was tracked down by gardai after making three anonymous 999 calls to say that he had killed a woman in a house behind a hotel in Kilkenny city.

He was the one who led them to her door on Maudlin Street.

The prosecution suggested that anyone who can inflict the type of injuries sustained by Ms Butler could have no other intent other than to kill or cause serious harm.

The prosecution claims the evidence of intent is strong, while the defence argues he was too intoxicated on drink and drugs to form the intent to kill.

The jury has now begun considering the evidence.