Just two people waiting for a bed at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny today

371 people are waiting for a bed in hospitals around the country this morning.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show 271 are in emergency departments, while 100 are in wards.

University Hospital Limerick is once again the worst affected by overcrowding, with 81 patients on trolleys.

However, the situation locally is at the other end of the scale with just two people waiting, both in the emergency department at St Luke’s Hospital.