A second recount for the Tullow Local Electoral Area gets underway this morning.

Yesterday, FG’s Brian O’Donoghue had lost two votes, gaining one back after the first recount.

He’s on 894 with SF’s Jim Deane on 893, and Catherine Callaghan (FG) on 892 votes.

So just two votes between the three candidates for the last two seats.

Counters, and KCLR, are back at the centre from 10am.