Just weeks left for holder of winning Carlow Lotto ticket to come forward

The national lottery are on the hunt for a Carlow winner that hasn’t yet claimed their prize.

Some one in the Tullow area could be €22,833 richer but they’ve only three weeks to collect the cash.

A Euromillions ticket bought at Hickson’s SuperValu on Bridge Street in Tullow matched 5 numbers in the draw on the 15th of April.

The winning numbers from that draw were: 06, 24, 30, 32, 48 and the lucky stars were 05 and 06.

The last date to claim this prize is Thursday 14th July so Lotto HQ is encouraging everyone to check their old tickets very carefully.

Sarah Orr from the National Lottery says it’d be worth checking the old tickets:

“As with every draw ticket holders have 90 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize. So that means that this winner has just over 3 weeks left to claim their match 5 prize”