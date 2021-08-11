Jysk on track to open Carlow store before end of 2021

Carlow’s brand new Jysk store looks to be on track to open before the year is out.

The Danish homeware retailer is opening six new stores in Ireland this year -among them is their shop in Graiguecullen.

Original plans for the store were revealed in January 2020 and it was hoped it would open last summer with 10 new jobs.

Jysk’s Country Manager for UK and Ireland, Roni Touminen says expansion plans had been delayed due to the pandemic, but they’re back on track.