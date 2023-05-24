KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Jysk secures planning permission for alterations to its Kilkenny shop
The Danish furntiure chain's gotten conditional planning permission for changes to an existing unit at Unit 4, Kilkenny Retail and Business Park
It hopes to construct a new first floor mezzanine retail space with provision of a storage or stock room, internal lift as well as a stairs, door and corridor for escape purposes.