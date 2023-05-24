KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Jysk secures planning permission for alterations to its Kilkenny shop

Jysk has the go-ahead for a Kilkenny shop.

The Danish furntiure chain’s gotten conditional planning permission for alterations to an existing unit at Unit 4, Kilkenny Retail and Business Park.

It hopes to construct a new first floor mezzanine retail space with provision of a storage or stock room, internal lift as well as a stairs, door and corridor for escape purposes.

