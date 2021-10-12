KCLR Live: 12 October, 2021

On today’s show,

Search resumes for Deirdre Jacob this morning, less than 10 kms from where Kilkenny woman JoJo Dollard disappeared in 1995.

Pre budget chat – What’s on your Mind?

We speak with Nathalie Lennon to talk about calls for RTE’s Operation Transformation to be axed,

Gerry Farrell of Castleview Financial Services to answer listener queries on budget 2022,

Cllr Fergal Browne, Mayor of Carlow, on works to start the railings of Carlow Court House,

Cllr Andrew McGuinness on the reopening of Smithwick’s Experience next year,

Dr Azy Khalid and Rebecca Meighan for World Thrombosis Day,

John Keane talks about Irish Music Month,

And Sgt Peter McConnon of Community Assist on recent theft incidents and how to keep safe this Halloween Season

