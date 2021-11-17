KCLR LIVE: 17 November, 2021

On today’s programme:

This morning on KCLR Live we are hearing TD Kathleen ‘s reaction to the €800m government redress scheme for mother and baby home survivors.

Maggie Corbett, Mother and Baby Home Survivor says the redress scheme isn’t enough after “the years of torture we went through”. We hear Maggie’s moving account of the 12 months she spent in Bessborough Mother and Baby Home and her 43-year search for her daughter.

In our weekly Community Assist segment, we hear about recent crimes in Carlow and Kilkenny and Garda Peter McConnon shares some important advice on protecting your home.

Political Correspondent Sean Defoe breaks down the new government restrictions that were announced last night and we find out how they will impact you.

Pat Crotty, owner of Paris Texas Bar and Restuarant responds to new restrictions and how they will affect the hospitality sector.

Bill Cuddihy Chairperson at Cois Nore on the new launch of its new Christmas cards, the proceeds of which will go to Cois Nore Kilkenny’s Cancer Support Centre.

Glen Tector of Sonix Entertainment highlights the challenges employers are facing to find seasonal staff ahead of the busy Christmas period.

