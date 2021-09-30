KCLR LIVE: 30 September, 2021

On today’s show:

Michele Neylon, Owner & Ceo Blacknight Solutions and Adrienne Wallace, People Before Profit spoke to KCLR Live this morning about the power consumption of Data Centres.

Patricia Finlay, Service Director, Tusla on the failure to provide all children in care with a social worker has been criticised in a new watchdog report.

Audrey Casey, Sex and Relationship Coach with Sex Therapy Solutions on transforming sexual shame and reframing, uncovering and healing it.

Paula Lawlor, National Eden Programme Manager, Suicide Or Survive Discussing The Eden Programme, an educational programme that supports people to move away from suicide as an option of choice in times of crisis.

Dave Southern, Kilkenny Catwalk and Eamon Colman, Professional Artist are talking about the Kilkenny Catwalk 2021 trail. The art trail will see 21 artists decorating a Cartoon Saloon The Secret of Kells character, Pangur Bán cat sculpture in their own style. The sculptures will be on public display and can be found around Kilkenny City and you can follow the trail on the official Kilkenny Catwalk Trail App.

Anne Neary, Ryeland House Cookery school shares another mouth water recipe.

