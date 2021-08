Sean Moylan, Senior Architect with the OPW joins us to discuss the updates to Kilkenny Castle which will create universal access to the Picture Gallery with the installation of a new lift, a ramp and changing and toilet facilities.

Sean says that the works carried out on the castle will be done with the utmost sensitivity to maintaining the appearance of the castle while providing long-anticipated access to all.

Listen back to this morning’s interview on KCLR for full details.