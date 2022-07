A Garda who coercively controlled and subjected his terminally ill ex-girlfriend to years of abuse has been jailed for three years and three months.

Following the sentencing, Minister Helen McEntee said: “To pursue justice when your abuser exploits his position as a member of An Garda Síochána requires strength beyond words.”

Courts Correspondent Frank Graney gives details of the disturbing coercive control case.

Warning: Distressing Content