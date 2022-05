Ambulance waiting times are a topic of conversation amongst locals as an elderly woman waits over two hours on the roadside for an ambulance after suffering a head injury. Anne Dunne of Secretary of the Bennekerry & District Active Retirement Group explains to us what happened that day and how it impacted those who were involved. Marian Dalton, Rural Development Chair of IFA tells us how hard it is for those living in more rural areas locally to get ambulances.