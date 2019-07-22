KCLR Live: An Evening with Miriam Donohoe

Monday 22nd July

Eimear spoke to Miriam Donohoe, Senior Communications Manager of GOAL on today’s show.

Network Ireland are hosting an event in support of the professional and personal development of women.

Miriam will be speaking at the event all about her life; She will discuss how to balance personal & business and everything inbetween.

Women can exchange ideas, increase business contacts learn how to market their skills and expertise.

The event takes place Tuesday 23rd July and tickets are available on eventbrite.com.