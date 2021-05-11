KCLR LIVE: An Taisce appeal “disappointing but not surprising”

The impact on the wider rural community will be felt by An Taisce’s decision to appeal the decision to grant planning permission for a cheese manufacturing facility at Belview, Co Kilkenny.

That’s according to Carlow-Kilkenny Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan who says farmers have to be able to plan for the future.

He claims thousands of milk suppliers will be hit in the pocket over this move by An Taisce and explained his position on KCLR Live this morning.

He also said the cheese should be produced in Ireland, and the milk for the cheese should be produced here, as Ireland has a more sustainable farming model than other countries.

During the discussions the TD also addressed issues surrounding a controversial wind farm application for his area.

Listen back here…