KCLR Live: Bob Jull on the Closure of Thomastown’s School of Food

Monday 25th November 2019

On Friday night the news broke that after 5 years in business, Thomastown’s School of Food is set to close. The announcement was made at a gala dinner last night for the last class of chefs. The venture had its official opening in January of 2015. It was run as a not-for-proift, providing training in modern culinary techniques. The School ceased trading as of last night and it’s understood financial difficulties are behind the decision. Bob Jull joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live