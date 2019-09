Our two Cabin Fever contestants Loretta Coye and David Glennon join Eimear in studio for their very first challenge.

The two local contestants have been chosen to take part in a competition to win a log cabin worth €10,000. They will be staying in the cabin which is located at The Parade in Kilkenny city for 72-hours.

In this challenge Loretta and David have to try guess what they are smelling while blindfolded.

Tune in here to listen to their very first task!