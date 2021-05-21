KCLR Live: Campervan Owner John Whelan Urges St. Mullins To Get With The Programme

John Whelan, a campervan owner, joins Eimear to discuss his blog Vanhalla, where he describes his experiences camping around the country. He’s recently written a blog post about St. Mullins, and explains why St. Mullins need to try emulating Graiguenamanagh as a hub for visitors and campervans. Such opinions were met with frustration with St. Mullins locals, who argue that they don’t want their area “filled with parked cars and campervans”.

John travels the country with his family and can’t understand the difference in attitude across the country when it comes to campers; and why some people are slow to welcome tourists to their area, despite their positive impact on the local economy. He also discusses the lack of amenities for camper vans around the country, and why this summer will be busier than ever for campers.

You can read John’s blog here.