KCLR Live: Carlow Gets Set For June Fringe Festival

Organisers of Carlow’s Fringe Art Festival have combined creativity and ingenuity to present a virtual festival this year, which runs from June 4th-12th.

The festival will include outdoor walking tours, virtual music concerts, table displays of local artwork at Carlow Farmers’ Market and 20 different window displays in businesses in Carlow town. The walking tours will include views of existing sculptures and new murals created as part of the festival. The festival will be streaming every night from 7-9pm across the week.

Maurice O’Reilly from Made in Carlow discusses the plans for the festival, high spirits among Carlow businesses around the re-opening and the newfound vibrancy in the town.

You can find out more about the festival on their Facebook page here.