KCLR Live: Carlow Man Eric Needs Your Help

Eric Fitzgibbon, aged 31, from Carlow town was injured in a catastrophic fall in Vancouver on October 3rd.

He is now in intensive care with a severe brain injury in Vancouver General Hospital Canada.

Eric’s sister Sorcha and aunt Georgina joined Eimear on this morning’s show.

If you can help me to help them you will contribute to long term care, medical expenses and focus on supporting their fantastic son who has been making a life in his adopted city, making friends, creating great memories on his travels and working for the life he dreamed of.

https://gofund.me/a9a3c95d