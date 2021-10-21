KCLR LIVE: Carlow Pride of Place live from Town Hall, Carlow

We’re live from the beautiful Town Hall building in Carlow this morning.

All this week on KCLR Live, we have been announcing the winners of the Carlow Pride of Place Awards and paying tribute to the incredible work that’s being done in towns and villages across the county.

Today we joined by Judge Gary Graham, Founder of Bord Bia’s ‘Bloom’, Ireland’s premier Garden Festival and of Super Garden fame to announce the winners of THE BIG THREE – The Community Spirit Award, the Housing Estates Category and the Towns & Villages category and we hear from the individuals and groups involved.