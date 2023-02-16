Catch UpKCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR LIVE: Carlow Soccer Star Owen Walker Played Against Manchester United Last Weekend

Owen Walker join Eimear and tells her all about the incredible match.

Owen Walker is in 6th class at Ballon National School and plays for St. Kevin’s Boys Club in Dublin and played against Manchester United last weekend. He has been playing soccer since he was 4. He tells Eimear all about the experience.

 

 

Photo of Shannon Redmond Shannon Redmond16/02/2023