KCLR LIVE: Carlow Soccer Star Owen Walker Played Against Manchester United Last Weekend

KCLR LIVE:\u00a0\r\n\r\nOwen Walker is in 6th class at Ballon National School and plays for St. Kevin\u2019s Boys Club in Dublin and played against Manchester United last weekend. He has been playing soccer since he was 4. He tells Eimear all about the experience.\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/soundcloud.com\/kclr96fm\/kclr-live-carlow-soccer-star-eoin-walker-played-against-manchester-united-last-weekend?si=835f6e9ebdf249878e52250cf5ed3216&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n