We speak to Christiana Diyaolu, sister of Carlow medical student Racheal Diyaolu who has been trapped in the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Christina tells us that her sister is now attempting to get to the Polish border with fellow students with the aid of two British volunteers.

Timmy Dooley, Fianna Fáil Senator and Vice President of the EU Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe joins us following his trip to Ukraine on Sunday for talks with leaders in the area.