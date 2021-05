Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly gives us the latest updates on the rain, the sun, and all from above for the weekend ahead!

It looks like being a windy weekend, with Saturday being dry for the majority of the afternoon. Sunday looks less positive, with scattered showers spread out across the day.

In comparison, next week looks far dryer, but the wind will remain for what’s set to look like a blustery few days, with temperatures will vary for 14-15 degrees.