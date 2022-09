KCLR LIVE:

Eimear is joined by Oscar-nominated director Nora Twomey to talk about Cartoon Saloon’s latest offering, “My Father’s Dragon’.

A trailer for My Father’s Dragon, directed by Nora Twomey, has just been released on Netflix ahead of its global debut on November 11th.

Nora chats with Eimear about what the creation process of the animated film was like.