Ahead of National Women’s Enterprise Day this Thursday, 13th, Eimear, was joined in studio by Lisa O’Rourke, Business Advisor with the Local Enterprise Office, Kilkenny and Liz Morrissey, of Elm Beauty & Morrissey’s Pharmacy, Tullow and Ruth Larkin of Lark Bridal Ltd chat about the importance of the day for women in business.

